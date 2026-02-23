Left Menu

The U.S. military's increased activity at the Lajes air base in the Azores is in accordance with a longstanding treaty, says Portugal's foreign minister. Despite calls for clarification by Portugal's opposition, Lisbon reassures no breach of rules has occurred, emphasizing its commitment to diplomatic solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:46 IST
Portugal Clarifies U.S. Military Surge at Azores Air Base
  • Country:
  • Portugal

A recent escalation in United States military operations at the Lajes air base in the Azores has been justified by a longstanding bilateral agreement, Portugal's foreign minister, Paulo Rangel, announced on Monday. This statement comes amid demands from Portugal's left-wing opposition for the government to explain the uptick in U.S. military flights.

The opposition has urged the centre-right government to clarify whether Lisbon authorized the increased activity. However, Minister Rangel assured reporters in Brussels that the heightened use of the base does not violate established protocols agreed upon in a treaty that dates back to 1951. According to Rangel, such activities do not require Portugal's explicit authorization or notification.

Rangel further affirmed that Portugal has remained a staunch ally of the U.S. and a committed NATO member, maintaining its stance even amid global geopolitical changes. He emphasized Portugal's tradition of advocating for peaceful and diplomatic solutions to international tensions, including those concerning Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

