Redefining Global Security: A Call for Change
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged the world to design a new international security framework in light of the rapidly evolving global dynamics, as the existing order, which has maintained security for nearly eight decades, undergoes significant shifts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:52 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
On Monday, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for the establishment of a new international security framework in response to the fast-paced changes in the global order.
"We are living through a period of chaos and change...The international order that defined security relations for nearly eight decades is shifting rapidly," noted Guterres.
Emphasizing the need for a strategic approach, he stated, "Moving forward, we need to create a renewed international security architecture. This needs to be based on a sober analysis of the international situation."