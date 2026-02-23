Left Menu

Redefining Global Security: A Call for Change

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged the world to design a new international security framework in light of the rapidly evolving global dynamics, as the existing order, which has maintained security for nearly eight decades, undergoes significant shifts.

  • Country:
  • Switzerland

On Monday, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for the establishment of a new international security framework in response to the fast-paced changes in the global order.

"We are living through a period of chaos and change...The international order that defined security relations for nearly eight decades is shifting rapidly," noted Guterres.

Emphasizing the need for a strategic approach, he stated, "Moving forward, we need to create a renewed international security architecture. This needs to be based on a sober analysis of the international situation."

