Rooftop solar system installation under PM Surya Ghar scheme crosses 30 lakh since Feb 2024

Installation of rooftop solar power systems has crossed 30 lakh households since February 2024 under the central governments PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 21:47 IST
Installation of rooftop solar power systems has crossed 30 lakh households since February 2024 under the central government's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday. It has been estimated that rooftop solar systems in 1 crore households may produce renewable electricity of 1,000 billion units, which may result in a reduction of 720 million tonnes of CO2 emission during the 25 years of lifetime of these systems, Joshi, the New & Renewable Energy Minister, said. ''A proud milestone in India's CleanEnergy journey, 30 lakh households across the nation are now empowered with rooftop solar under the PMSuryaGhar, turning sunlight into savings and sustainability,'' Joshi said in a post on X. From reducing electricity bills to strengthening energy security, this achievement reflects the scale and speed of India's green transformation under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added. The government launched the scheme in February 2024 with a target of installing rooftop solar systems in one crore households by 2026-27 across the country.

