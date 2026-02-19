FedEx CEO Champions AI as an Indispensable Catalyst for Global Change

FedEx CEO Rajesh Subramanian has underscored the essential role of AI capabilities in shaping future global developments, advocating that AI is not merely an asset but a critical infrastructure. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, Subramanian stressed that the exponential advancements in AI could represent a pivotal moment in human history.

He compared AI's potential impact to the introduction of electric power systems and the internet, suggesting that it could redefine commerce and global economies. Subramanian's remarks included a note on the evolving patterns in global trade, driven by pandemic-induced shifts and new trade policies, pointing towards a new era of reglobalisation.

The CEO also highlighted FedEx's initiatives, including a planned Rs 2,500 crore investment in a fully automated cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport. This facility is set to enhance global trade flows by embedding network connectivity in India's primary trade corridor, emphasizing AI's role in modern supply chain evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)