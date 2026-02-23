Delhi Police Launches 'DP-DRISTHI' for Enhanced Urban Surveillance
The Delhi Police introduced 'DP-DRISTHI', a high-tech vehicle equipped with a facial recognition system to bolster surveillance in crowded areas. This innovation aims to quickly identify individuals with criminal records and eliminate anonymity in crime-prone urban pockets by using advanced cameras for real-time tracking.
The Delhi Police has inaugurated a state-of-the-art mobile surveillance unit in Shahdara, dubbed 'DP-DRISTHI'. The vehicle, launched on Monday, is fitted with a sophisticated facial recognition system designed to identify individuals with criminal histories, thereby enhancing security in densely populated areas.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Prashant Gautam, officiated the launch in the bustling market area of Gandhi Nagar. The vehicle employs advanced cameras that can scan numerous faces within a minute, instantly cross-referencing them with police databases to detect potential matches.
Especially tailored for commercial hubs like Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara, 'DP-DRISTHI' promises to eliminate anonymity, a challenge often exploited by offenders. By alerting officers in real-time, it aims to create 'zero-blind-spot' areas, ensuring quick identification and action against known criminals.