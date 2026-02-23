Delhi Police Launches 'DP-DRISTHI' for Enhanced Urban Surveillance

The Delhi Police has inaugurated a state-of-the-art mobile surveillance unit in Shahdara, dubbed 'DP-DRISTHI'. The vehicle, launched on Monday, is fitted with a sophisticated facial recognition system designed to identify individuals with criminal histories, thereby enhancing security in densely populated areas.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Prashant Gautam, officiated the launch in the bustling market area of Gandhi Nagar. The vehicle employs advanced cameras that can scan numerous faces within a minute, instantly cross-referencing them with police databases to detect potential matches.

Especially tailored for commercial hubs like Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara, 'DP-DRISTHI' promises to eliminate anonymity, a challenge often exploited by offenders. By alerting officers in real-time, it aims to create 'zero-blind-spot' areas, ensuring quick identification and action against known criminals.