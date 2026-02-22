Blaze in Shahdara: Swift Fire Response, No Casualties Reported

A significant fire erupted near Old Seelampur Chowki in Shahdara's Krishna Nagar area, capturing the focus of local emergency services. Fire authorities swiftly dispatched multiple units to the location. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, according to officials on the scene.

Addressing the media, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Kumar Tomar disclosed that while five fire tenders were initially deployed, the operation has now expanded to involve over 100 firemen and more than 20 units fighting the blaze. He highlighted challenges faced due to narrow lanes and obstructed pathways but assured that the situation is largely under control.

Tomar stated, "We received the distress call at 1622 hours regarding a shop fire. Despite the narrow lanes causing logistical issues, we have successfully contained the fire. Our team is fully engaged, with over 30 units on-site. Although the closed shops complicate our task, our primary goal remains preventing further spread." Efforts are ongoing, with additional updates anticipated as relief operations progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)