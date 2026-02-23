Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Mexico Following Capture of El Mencho

After the capture and death of 'El Mencho,' Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader, violent attacks erupted in Jalisco state, resulting in the deaths of 25 National Guard members. Revenge attacks followed as cartel members reacted to the news. Information for 'El Mencho's' capture came from his romantic partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:57 IST
Violence Erupts in Mexico Following Capture of El Mencho

In the aftermath of the arrest and subsequent death of Nemesio Oseguera, also known as 'El Mencho,' violent repercussions unfolded in Jalisco, Mexico.

Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch confirmed that 25 National Guard members died in retaliatory attacks following these recent events. The violence also claimed the life of a state attorney's office official, highlighting the ongoing risks posed by powerful cartels in the region.

El Mencho was notably Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader, notorious for his criminal influence and with a hefty $15 million bounty on his head. Mexican Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla revealed that crucial intelligence leading to El Mencho's capture came from his romantic partner, underscoring the complex web of alliances and betrayals within the criminal underworld.

TRENDING

1
Bharti Airtel Foundation, CK-12 Foundation integrate over 45 AI teaching tools in TheTeacherApp

Bharti Airtel Foundation, CK-12 Foundation integrate over 45 AI teaching too...

 India
2
Justice in Delhi 2020 riots remains delayed: Activists demand official inquiry panel

Justice in Delhi 2020 riots remains delayed: Activists demand official inqui...

 India
3
Judge blocks release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on Trump classified documents case

Judge blocks release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on Trump classif...

 United States
4
Radisson Hotel Group, MBD Group partner to aid growth of Radisson Collection, Radisson RED in India

Radisson Hotel Group, MBD Group partner to aid growth of Radisson Collection...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026