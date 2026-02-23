Violence Erupts in Mexico Following Capture of El Mencho

In the aftermath of the arrest and subsequent death of Nemesio Oseguera, also known as 'El Mencho,' violent repercussions unfolded in Jalisco, Mexico.

Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch confirmed that 25 National Guard members died in retaliatory attacks following these recent events. The violence also claimed the life of a state attorney's office official, highlighting the ongoing risks posed by powerful cartels in the region.

El Mencho was notably Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader, notorious for his criminal influence and with a hefty $15 million bounty on his head. Mexican Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla revealed that crucial intelligence leading to El Mencho's capture came from his romantic partner, underscoring the complex web of alliances and betrayals within the criminal underworld.