Canada Issues Travel Advisory Amid Jalisco Unrest

Canada's Foreign Minister has issued a travel advisory concerning the safety of Canadian nationals in Mexico, particularly in the Jalisco State, amid ongoing violence. This advisory follows the recent unrest triggered by the death of Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes, the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Canadian authorities have reported armed clashes, roadblocks, and vehicles set ablaze in multiple areas, prompting local authorities to enact shelter-in-place orders. Global Affairs officials are maintaining close contact with local authorities, ensuring that assistance is readily available to Canadians in the region.

President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, reassured citizens by urging calm and staying informed as the situation unfolds. She indicated that the Mexican Security Cabinet is providing continuous updates through social media, stressing that operations are largely normal throughout the country despite the unrest in specific regions.