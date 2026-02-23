Left Menu

Canada Issues Travel Advisory Amid Jalisco Unrest

Canada's Foreign Minister issued a travel advisory for Jalisco, Mexico following violent eruptions after a key cartel leader's death. Authorities report armed clashes, roadblocks, and fires. Canada prioritizes citizens' safety, closely monitoring the situation, and stands ready to offer consular assistance in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:38 IST
Canada Issues Travel Advisory Amid Jalisco Unrest
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand (Photo/@AnitaAnandMP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada's Foreign Minister has issued a travel advisory concerning the safety of Canadian nationals in Mexico, particularly in the Jalisco State, amid ongoing violence. This advisory follows the recent unrest triggered by the death of Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes, the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Canadian authorities have reported armed clashes, roadblocks, and vehicles set ablaze in multiple areas, prompting local authorities to enact shelter-in-place orders. Global Affairs officials are maintaining close contact with local authorities, ensuring that assistance is readily available to Canadians in the region.

President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, reassured citizens by urging calm and staying informed as the situation unfolds. She indicated that the Mexican Security Cabinet is providing continuous updates through social media, stressing that operations are largely normal throughout the country despite the unrest in specific regions.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implications and Next Steps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implicati...

 Global
2
Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

 India
3
Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026