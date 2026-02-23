Cartel Chaos: The Aftermath of El Mencho's Capture

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch reported that 25 National Guard members were killed in Jalisco state following the capture of the Jalisco New Generation cartel leader, Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," on Sunday. A state attorney's office official also lost his life.

El Mencho was Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader, with a $15 million bounty. His apprehension sparked widespread violence throughout Mexico as cartel members launched revenge attacks. The Mexican Defense Minister, Ricardo Trevilla, revealed that the tip-off leading to El Mencho's capture originated from a romantic partner.

The arrest and subsequent death of El Mencho have escalated tensions between cartel operatives and government forces, highlighting the ongoing battle against organized crime in Mexico.