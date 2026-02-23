Left Menu

Four held for manhandling cop during 'nakabandi'

When he asked the four to accompany him to the police station, they abused Sangale, pushed him and attempted to obstruct him from performing his official duties. The Samatanagar police station official said further probe into the case is underway.

Updated: 23-02-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 21:14 IST
Four persons were arrested for allegedly manhandling a police constable during a 'nakabandi' in Samtaagar area in north Mumbai, an official said on Monday. Prem Navnath Waghmare, Sagar Gaurav Magar, Akshay Ramesh Gaikwad and Anand Vinod Jogdand attacked constable Govind Arjun Sangale, who was on night duty, after he stopped them since all four were riding on a single motorcycle, the official said. ''When he asked the four to accompany him to the police station, they abused Sangale, pushed him and attempted to obstruct him from performing his official duties. Sangale called the Samtanagar police station mobile police van, which reached the spot and took the four youths into custody,'' he said. The Samatanagar police station official said further probe into the case is underway.

