Man booked for public urination in Faridabad after video emerges online

Police booked a man for public urination in Faridabad after a purported video of the incident surfaced online, officials said on Monday. ASI Sudhir at Sector-19 police chowki said he received a video that showed a man coming out of a black SUV and urinating in public, causing embarrassment to passersby. He said the video verified the scene near Old Chowk, Sector 19, Faridabad. ''We have obtained the accused's car number and are looking for him,'' a senior police officer said.

