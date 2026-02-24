UN Experts Urge Justice and Accountability as Marielle Franco Trial Begins

United Nations human rights experts have called for full justice and accountability as Brazil’s Supreme Court prepares to try the alleged masterminds behind the 2018 murders of Rio de Janeiro councillor Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes.

The long-delayed trial is being seen as a defining moment not only for the victims’ families but also for Brazil’s broader struggle against systemic racism, structural discrimination and violence targeting human rights defenders.

A Landmark Moment for Accountability

“As we reach this long awaited stage of the judicial process, it is vital that fairness and transparency are upheld and that full justice prevails,” the experts said in a joint statement.

“The trial represents not only the final chapter in the fight for justice for Franco and Gomes, but also an important milestone in addressing structural impunity for racism, intersectional discrimination and violence against human rights defenders, women, people of African descent and LGBTIQ+ persons in Brazil.”

The case has drawn sustained international attention, with rights groups describing it as a test of Brazil’s ability to confront entrenched patterns of impunity and politically motivated violence.

A Murder That Shook Brazil

Marielle Franco, a prominent Black feminist politician and human rights defender, was assassinated in March 2018 alongside her driver Anderson Gomes. Franco had been a vocal critic of police brutality, systemic racism and the militarisation of Rio’s favelas.

Her activism focused on defending marginalised communities, particularly Afro-Brazilian residents, women and LGBTIQ+ people. According to UN experts, Franco herself faced intersectional discrimination, including racism, classism, misogyny and prejudice linked to her sexual orientation.

The killings triggered nationwide protests and global condemnation, with demonstrators demanding answers about who ordered the crime and why.

Eight-Year Road to Trial

Despite the high-profile nature of the murders, progress toward justice has been slow and complex.

“The fact that it has taken eight years to reach this final stage of the judicial process is in itself shocking,” the experts said.

Investigations into the case reportedly changed leadership multiple times, and information was leaked to the media, raising concerns about transparency and institutional stability during the inquiry process.

In 2024, some perpetrators were convicted for carrying out the murders. However, UN experts emphasised at the time that securing convictions against those who executed the attack did not close the case.

“To ensure full justice, accountability and non-repetition of violence, those involved in the planning and cover-up of the murders must be held accountable,” they reiterated.

Broader Concerns Over Structural Racism

The UN experts framed the trial within a wider context of systemic discrimination in Brazil, highlighting risks faced by:

Human rights defenders

Women in politics

People of African descent

LGBTIQ+ individuals

Brazil has long grappled with high levels of violence against activists and public officials working on human rights issues, particularly those challenging state abuse and organised crime networks.

Observers say the Supreme Court proceedings could signal whether Brazil’s justice system is capable of addressing not only individual criminal responsibility but also the broader structural conditions that enable such attacks.

International Scrutiny Continues

The experts confirmed they have formally communicated their concerns to Brazilian authorities and will continue monitoring developments.

As the Supreme Court trial begins, families of the victims, civil society groups and international observers are watching closely — not only for verdicts, but for signs that Brazil is prepared to confront the systemic racism and impunity that Marielle Franco dedicated her life to challenging.