UPDATE 1-German union calls nationwide local transport strike for Feb 27, 28

Germany's ​Verdi public sector union ‌has called ​on local transport workers across the country to stage a strike ‌on February 27 and 28 to raise pressure in negotiations on wages and working conditions, it said ‌on Tuesday.

Talks on a collective wage agreement affect about ‌150 bus, tram and local train companies with around 100,000 employees in states across Germany, including the cities of Berlin ⁠and Hamburg. The ​negotiations cover ⁠working conditions, specifically working hours and shift work, allowances for ⁠night and weekend work, as well as salaries. Exact demands ​vary from state to state.

"The negotiations are hardly making ⁠any progress, even though there have been four rounds in ⁠some ​areas," said the union's deputy chair Christine Behle. "It seems that employers still don't understand that public ⁠transport services cannot continue to function in the long term ⁠if ⁠we don't make decisive improvements," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)