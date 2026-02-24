Left Menu

UPDATE 1-German union calls nationwide local transport strike for Feb 27, 28

"It seems that employers still don't understand that public ⁠transport services cannot continue to function in the long term ⁠if ⁠we don't make decisive improvements," she said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:21 IST
UPDATE 1-German union calls nationwide local transport strike for Feb 27, 28

Germany's ​Verdi public sector union ‌has called ​on local transport workers across the country to stage a strike ‌on February 27 and 28 to raise pressure in negotiations on wages and working conditions, it said ‌on Tuesday.

Talks on a collective wage agreement affect about ‌150 bus, tram and local train companies with around 100,000 employees in states across Germany, including the cities of Berlin ⁠and Hamburg. The ​negotiations cover ⁠working conditions, specifically working hours and shift work, allowances for ⁠night and weekend work, as well as salaries. Exact demands ​vary from state to state.

"The negotiations are hardly making ⁠any progress, even though there have been four rounds in ⁠some ​areas," said the union's deputy chair Christine Behle. "It seems that employers still don't understand that public ⁠transport services cannot continue to function in the long term ⁠if ⁠we don't make decisive improvements," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Realty player Srijan forays into organised fashion retail; to invest Rs 500cr in 3-4 yrs

Realty player Srijan forays into organised fashion retail; to invest Rs 500c...

 India
2
Soccer-Investors enjoying the ride with new digital-focused leagues

Soccer-Investors enjoying the ride with new digital-focused leagues

 Global
3
TIMES PRIME PARTNERS WITH CRUNCHYROLL TO BRING PREMIUM ANIME STREAMING TO MEMBERS

TIMES PRIME PARTNERS WITH CRUNCHYROLL TO BRING PREMIUM ANIME STREAMING TO ME...

 India
4
Three go missing as car plunges into Jayakwadi dam canal

Three go missing as car plunges into Jayakwadi dam canal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026