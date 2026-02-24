Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands of Rs 11,995 crore

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday tabled supplementary demands of Rs 11,995.33 crore in the state legislative assembly, with the highest allocation of Rs 4,066 crore proposed for the energy, labour, industries and mining sectors. The additional budgetary grant demand was tabled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance portfolio, on the second day of the ongoing Budget session of the state legislature. The annual Budget for 2026-27 will be presented on March 6. A Supplementary Demand is an additional budgetary grant requested by the government from the legislature during the financial year, over and above the authorised annual budget, to cover unforeseen, additional, or new expenditure arising within the financial year. The total expenditure on the revenue account is Rs 5,748.10 crore, while the capital account expenditure stands at Rs 6,003.79 crore, as per the demands presented in the House. Of the Rs 11,995.33 crore, an allocation of Rs 4,066 crore has been proposed for the energy, labour, industries and mining sectors. Of this, Rs 3,262 crore is earmarked for the power sector alone, while Rs 803 crore has been set aside for village and small industries. The industries, energy, labour and mining departments have sought a total of Rs 5,840 crore under the supplementary demands. The rural development department has sought Rs 71.03 crore, of which Rs 71.02 crore is meant for public works. The Food and Civil Supplies Department has proposed Rs 55.52 crore. The state planning department has sought Rs 80 crore, while Rs 1,431 crore has been earmarked for water supply and sanitation. A grant of Rs 23.64 crore has been demanded for the OBC welfare department and Rs 132 crore for the revenue and forest department. The medical education and drugs department has sought Rs 31.43 crore under the supplementary demands.

