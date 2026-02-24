Russia says it has taken control of another southeastern Ukrainian settlement

‌Russia's Defence ​Ministry said ‌on Tuesday that its forces had ‌pushed Ukrainian ‌forces out of the village ⁠of ​Rizdvianka ⁠in the ⁠Zaporizhzhia region, the ​RIA state news agency ⁠reported.

Reuters could ⁠not ​independently verify ⁠the battlefield report.

