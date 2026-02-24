Russia says it has taken control of another southeastern Ukrainian settlement
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces had pushed Ukrainian forces out of the village of Rizdvianka in the Zaporizhzhia region, the RIA state news agency reported.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.
