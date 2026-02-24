Left Menu

21 custodial deaths recorded in Rajasthan in past two years, govt tells assembly

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday informed the assembly that 21 cases of deaths in police custody were reported in the state between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025. Responding to a related query on action taken in such cases, the government said in all instances of deaths in police custody, cases were registered and both judicial and administrative inquiries were ordered.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:10 IST
21 custodial deaths recorded in Rajasthan in past two years, govt tells assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday informed the assembly that 21 cases of deaths in police custody were reported in the state between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025. In a written reply to a question by MLA Shanti Dhariwal, the government said it recorded 21 custodial deaths during the two-year period. The details of the action taken in the cases were also given. Responding to a related query on action taken in such cases, the government said in all instances of deaths in police custody, cases were registered and both judicial and administrative inquiries were ordered. According to the data, eight custodial deaths were recorded in 2024, whereas 13 such deaths occurred in the year 2025. The government informed the House that a probe was pending in nine cases, all occurring in 2025. The government said the judicial inquiry ordered in all cases where the investigation was complete, found no negligence by police staff except in one case, where a departmental inquiry was recommended. All deaths occurred either due to natural causes or by suicide. Custodial deaths remain a sensitive issue, often drawing scrutiny from courts and human rights bodies, with mandatory judicial probes required under existing legal provisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Children's Academy Hosts 'InSync – We Care' Mental Health Conclave for 120+ Professionals Across Mumbai

Children's Academy Hosts 'InSync – We Care' Mental Health Conclave for 120+ ...

 India
2
UPDATE 6-Japan hopes to stick to existing US deal in face of Trump's new tariffs

UPDATE 6-Japan hopes to stick to existing US deal in face of Trump's new tar...

 Global
3
J’khand air ambulance crash: Bodies of 7 deceased handed over to family members after post-mortem

J’khand air ambulance crash: Bodies of 7 deceased handed over to family memb...

 India
4
Cabinet approves extension of Gujarat Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur

Cabinet approves extension of Gujarat Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026