China logs 596 mln domestic trips during Lunar New Year holiday

‌China recorded ​596 ‌million domestic trips during the nine-day Lunar ‌New Year ‌holiday, and domestic tourism spending ⁠reached ​803.5 ⁠billion yuan ($116.81 billion), ⁠the Ministry of ​Culture and Tourism ⁠said in ⁠a statement ​on Tuesday.

($1 = ⁠6.8788 Chinese yuan ⁠renminbi)

