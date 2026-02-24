China logs 596 mln domestic trips during Lunar New Year holiday
24-02-2026
China recorded 596 million domestic trips during the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday, and domestic tourism spending reached 803.5 billion yuan ($116.81 billion), the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement on Tuesday.
($1 = 6.8788 Chinese yuan renminbi)
