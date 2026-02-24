Kremlin says Ukraine conflict has evolved into a much wider confrontation with the West
24-02-2026
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Western countries' decision to intervene in the conflict in Ukraine meant it had become a much wider confrontation with nations that Russia believed want to crush it.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow remained open to achieving its aims in Ukraine through diplomatic channels, but said he was not yet in a position to say when and where the next round of peace talks would take place.
