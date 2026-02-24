Kremlin says Ukraine conflict has evolved into a much wider confrontation with the West

​The ​Kremlin said ‌on Tuesday that ​Western countries' decision to ‌intervene in the conflict in Ukraine meant it had become ‌a much wider confrontation ‌with nations that Russia believed want to crush it.

Kremlin spokesman ⁠Dmitry ​Peskov ⁠told reporters that Moscow remained open ⁠to achieving its aims ​in Ukraine through diplomatic channels, but ⁠said he was not ⁠yet ​in a position to say when and where ⁠the next round of peace ⁠talks ⁠would take place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)