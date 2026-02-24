Budget session of Telangana Assembly to begin on March 16

Left Menu

Briefing reporters late on Monday after a Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister P Srinivas Reddy said the session would begin with the Governors address to the legislature and the budget would be presented on March 20. The Cabinet also decided to implement a cashless employee health scheme by establishing a trust of Rs 528 crore with equal contributions from employees and the government.

Updated: 24-02-2026 00:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 00:46 IST
The Telangana Cabinet on Monday decided to hold the budget session of the Legislative Assembly from March 16. Briefing reporters late on Monday after a Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister P Srinivas Reddy said the session would begin with the Governor's address to the legislature and the budget would be presented on March 20. The Cabinet took a slew of decisions, including fully taking over the Hyderabad Metro Rail project from L&T before March 31. It also decided to implement an accident insurance scheme for government employees and pensioners. In the event of accidental death, the beneficiary's family would get Rs 1.2 crore. The Cabinet also decided to implement a cashless employee health scheme by establishing a trust of Rs 528 crore with equal contributions from employees and the government.

