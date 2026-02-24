Left Menu

Kremlin says the Telegram messaging app has violated the law many times

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:18 IST
The ​Kremlin said ​on Tuesday that ‌the authorities ​had recorded a large number of violations by ‌the Telegram messenger app and were taking appropriate steps in response to what it ‌cast as the app's unwillingness to cooperate ‌with Russia. Russia has launched an investigation into Telegram founder Pavel Durov as part of ⁠a ​criminal case ⁠on the "facilitation of terrorist activities", state-run media reported ⁠earlier on Tuesday, citing the Federal Security ​Service (FSB).

Telegram, which is widely used in ⁠Russia and across the former Soviet Union, has ⁠in ​recent days denied a host of allegations by Russia that the ⁠app is a haven for criminal activity and ⁠compromised ⁠by both Western and Ukrainian intelligence services.

How Southeast Asia's QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China's Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan's Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

