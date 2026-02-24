Union minister claims unauthorised presence of ex-Bengal chief secy at SC-mandated SIR meeting

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday alleged that a high-level meeting convened to take forward the SIR process in West Bengal, as mandated by the Supreme Court, was attended by unauthorised persons, including former chief secretary Manoj Pant. The BJP leader demanded a probe into the issue and the arrest of Pant. Majumdar accused the state's TMC government of trying to influence the judiciary during the meeting held on February 21. Addressing a press conference at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, he claimed that the meeting with the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court was specifically ordered by the apex court to decide the modalities for implementing the SIR process, and that only designated officials were permitted to attend. Citing a Supreme Court order, he said it had directed the Chief Electoral Officer, along with one authorised senior officer of the Election Commission, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and in the presence of the Advocate General and the Additional Solicitor General, to hold a meeting with the high court's Chief Justice on February 21 to discuss the way forward on SIR. ''The order clearly mentions who was authorised to attend the meeting to take forward the SIR process. Despite that, I have received information that Manoj Pant was present. In what capacity did he attend? He is no longer the chief secretary,'' Majumdar said. Describing Pant's presence as ''completely illegal'', the Union minister accused the state government of violating the Supreme Court's directive and attempting to influence proceedings related to the SIR process. He said that the apex court should order a probe into the alleged breach and treat the participation of any unauthorised person as a criminal offence. ''If anyone outside the list specified by the Supreme Court attended the meeting, it is a direct violation of the court's order. An FIR should be filed against Manoj Pant, and he should be arrested,'' Majumdar said. Responding to the allegation, senior state minister Shashi Panja said the BJP was known for making unsubstantiated claims. She said the BJP should present evidence before making such allegations and added that the people of Bengal would reject such politics. On February 20, the Supreme Court issued an ''extraordinary'' direction to deploy serving and former district judges to assist the poll panel in the controversy-ridden SIR process in the state. The apex court ordered deputation of judicial officers for the adjudication of claims and objections of persons placed under the logical discrepancy lists and facing removal of their names from the electoral rolls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)