In a historic first meeting at the newly inaugurated Seva Teerth, the Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, pledged an unwavering commitment to the ethos of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava.' This marks a departure from traditional power displays toward citizen empowerment and responsive governance.

The gathering underscored the Cabinet's 'Seva Sankalp Resolution,' emphasizing decisions inspired by service spirit for India's 1.4 billion citizens. The site of the meeting symbolized the convergence of indigenous wisdom and modern aspirations, standing as a beacon of India's democratic pride.

Steered by transformative programs like Ayushman Bharat and the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Cabinet committed to its 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal, reinforcing transparency and citizen-centric reforms. 'Seva Teerth' is set to be an exemplary model of governance, heralding a prosperous, self-reliant future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)