Left Menu

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities

The United States has sanctioned four individuals and three entities linked to Russia and the UAE. The Treasury Department announced the sanctions on Tuesday but did not specify the reasons for targeting these parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:22 IST
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has instituted sanctions on a number of individuals and entities connected to Russia and the United Arab Emirates, the Treasury Department announced on Tuesday.

The sanctions target four people and three organizations. The move is part of ongoing U.S. efforts to address issues related to Russian activities in cyber and other domains.

Details on the exact reasons for these specific sanctions were not immediately available, leaving room for speculation about the motivations behind the Treasury's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

 France
2
Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

 Global
3
Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

 Global
4
Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathers

Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathe...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026