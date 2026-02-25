U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities
The United States has sanctioned four individuals and three entities linked to Russia and the UAE. The Treasury Department announced the sanctions on Tuesday but did not specify the reasons for targeting these parties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has instituted sanctions on a number of individuals and entities connected to Russia and the United Arab Emirates, the Treasury Department announced on Tuesday.
The sanctions target four people and three organizations. The move is part of ongoing U.S. efforts to address issues related to Russian activities in cyber and other domains.
Details on the exact reasons for these specific sanctions were not immediately available, leaving room for speculation about the motivations behind the Treasury's decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remilitarisation’
UPDATE 4-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remilitarisation’
China adds 20 Japanese entities to export control list
China restricts exports to 40 Japanese entities with ties to military
UPDATE 1-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remilitarisation’