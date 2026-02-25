Left Menu

U.S. Targets Cybersecurity Threats with New Sanctions

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on individuals and entities in Russia and the UAE for cyber threats to its national security. These actions are tied to the theft of trade secrets by a former government contractor, with connections to a Russian entity fined $1.3 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:53 IST
The United States enforced cybersecurity-related sanctions on Tuesday, targeting four individuals and three entities based in Russia and the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement from the Treasury Department.

The entities and individuals have been sanctioned for acquiring and distributing cyber tools that pose threats to U.S. national security. This action aligns with the U.S. Department of State's designation of one individual and two entities under the Protecting American Intellectual Property Act due to involvement in trade secret theft.

The sanctions stem from an investigation into a former executive of a government contractor, who sold trade secrets to a sanctioned Russian entity for $1.3 million.

