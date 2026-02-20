India's Cybersecurity Shield: New Legal Framework in the Works

The Indian government is actively exploring the creation of a legal framework to address cybersecurity challenges, announced Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the India AI Summit 2026.

The event, sponsored by Bharti Airtel and Zscaler AI, marked the unveiling of the AI and Cyber Threat Research Center. Vaishnaw emphasized the need for synergy between government and industry to counter emerging cyber threats.

Bharti Airtel chairman confirmed that this initiative is part of their corporate social responsibility, while Zscaler CEO revealed significant threats traced back to Pakistan. The center aims to protect India's critical infrastructure from these cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)