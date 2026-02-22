UAE Cybersecurity Council Shields Nation from Advanced Cyber Threats

The UAE Cybersecurity Council announced on February 22 that it successfully thwarted terrorist cyber attacks aimed at destabilizing the country's digital infrastructure and disrupting essential services. These attacks targeted the UAE's national platforms, attempting to breach networks through ransomware and systematic phishing campaigns. The Council highlighted the use of artificial intelligence by attackers, marking a significant advancement in the tactics used by these groups.

In response to these threats, the Council emphasized its commitment to the protection of individuals, personal data, and the continuous operation of critical services. The national cybersecurity system works tirelessly, partnering with service providers, national and international bodies, and specialized organizations to fortify defenses, accelerate recovery, and enhance the nation's digital resilience.

The Council encouraged the public to report any cyber threats or suspicious activities through designated channels, ensuring the security of the nation's digital ecosystem. This proactive approach reaffirms the UAE's dedication to safeguarding its critical infrastructure and civil services from any such malicious threats.