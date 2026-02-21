Tensions Rise in Dehradun: Education Director Assault Incident Sparks Legal Battle

In a dramatic turn of events in Dehradun, the city police filed a case at the Raipur police station following an alleged assault on Primary Education Director Ajay Naudiyal.

The complaint, lodged by Naudiyal, accuses BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and his supporters. Reaching out to ANI, Dehradun SSP Pramendra Dobal disclosed that a cross FIR has been filed, with both the director and the MLA's sides presenting their grievances.

The conflict reportedly erupted at the Uttarakhand Directorate of Education over a contentious issue concerning the renaming of a school, during which Naudiyal, bearing head injuries, was admitted to Coronation Hospital. Denying any involvement in violence, the MLA argued it was an orchestrated act by Naudiyal, who allegedly mistreated him and a family inquiring about the school's name revision.

Congress leader Harish Rawat condemned any form of violence while advocating for the respect of government officials' dignity. However, Umesh Sharma Kau defended himself, asserting no physical altercation occurred and attributed the agitation to a family's ongoing request to honor a late land donor by renaming the school in his memory.

This incident has sparked protests outside the Directorate of Education, bringing the community's attention to the brewing legal battle as law enforcement delves deeper into uncovering the truth behind the allegations.

