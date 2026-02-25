Japanese Yen Slides Amid Tensions Over BOJ Rate Hikes

The Japanese yen saw a decline on Tuesday following reports that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed concerns about further interest rate hikes to Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, potentially complicating the BOJ's plans. This development highlights possible friction over monetary policy as the government seeks coordination with the central bank.

While Governor Ueda described last week's meeting with Takaichi as a general discussion on economic trends without specific policy requests, markets remain on edge. A recent poll indicates economists expect a rate raise by June due to inflationary pressures, with traders betting on odds for an April hike. Despite this, analysts suggest the BOJ will cautiously navigate rate increases to mitigate financial sector strain.

Simultaneously, attention has pivoted to U.S. tariff strategies following a Supreme Court decision on import levies. The Trump administration is contemplating tariff increases, with reactions from key trading partners remaining unpredictable. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and upcoming trade talks, notably between the U.S. and Iran, further complicate the global economic outlook.

