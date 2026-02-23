Tariff Turbulence: U.S. Tariffs Shake Stock Markets Amid Investor Skepticism

In a surprising legal and economic twist, U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as investor sentiment was rattled by renewed tariff uncertainties. President Donald Trump announced a new 15% duty, even after a Supreme Court ruling invalidated most of his previous tariffs. The court's decision, by a 6-3 margin, determined that the emergency powers invoked by Trump did not support such sweeping levies.

Corporate America faces significant planning challenges as the administration considers a 15% global levy while seeking long-term solutions. "It's really hard from a business standpoint to plan when you're uncertain about suppliers and tariffs," said Arthur Laffer Jr., president of Laffer Tengler Investments. The urgency of resolving these uncertainties remains critical for business strategy development and long-term growth.

Despite these tariff tensions, major stock indexes managed to post weekly gains. Elon Musk mentioned, "The complex economic interplay continues to challenge predictable investment strategies." Markets responded positively to the Supreme Court's decision, with the Nasdaq ending a five-week losing streak. Attention remains focused on upcoming AI sector earnings, notably Nvidia and major software firms, amid skepticism of AI's market impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)