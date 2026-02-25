Ukraine's Diplomatic Maneuver: Strengthening Ties with the U.S. Amidst Conflict

The Ukrainian government has received a formal diplomatic communication from the U.S. State Department after Ukraine's attacks on the Russian port of Novorossiysk impacted U.S. interests in Kazakhstan, according to Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Olha Stefanishyna. Most of Kazakhstan's oil exports are sent through Novorossiysk.

Speaking on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, Stefanishyna refrained from detailing the State Department's demarche but clarified it focused on safeguarding U.S. interests rather than curbing attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. 'The outreach was about affected American economic interests,' she stated, underscoring the need for Ukraine to forge deeper economic ties with the U.S.

Amid failed peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Stefanishyna seeks comprehensive sanctions against Russia, encouraging U.S. legislative action. While expressing gratitude for American involvement, she emphasized Ukraine's resolve to collaborate on depriving Russia of war funding, reaffirming U.S. support despite military aid reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)