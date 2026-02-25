Tragedy Strikes: Mysterious Death of Ashok Yadav Investigated

A 40-year-old man named Ashok Yadav was found dead in his house under mysterious circumstances in Jaisinghpur on Wednesday, according to local police. The alleged suicide revealed a backdrop of domestic disputes, as Yadav had reportedly assaulted his mother and wife just days earlier.

Authorities detailed the singularity of the case, noting that the main entrance was locked from the outside, while access through the roof was open. Upon entering, villagers discovered Yadav hanging from a ceiling hook, prompting forensic and police teams to investigate. The use of 'gamchas' to suspend the body has raised questions about the manner of death.

Further complexities arose when it was observed that the deceased's tongue was not protruding, a factor that commonly challenges conventional assumptions of suicide. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue to unravel the truth behind the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)