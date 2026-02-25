Left Menu

Court Extends Custody of IYC Members After Shirtless Protest

A court has extended the judicial custody of five Indian Youth Congress members arrested for staging a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit. The protestors included national and state secretaries from various states and were detained following the demonstration inside the exhibition hall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:07 IST
Court Extends Custody of IYC Members After Shirtless Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the court extended the judicial custody of five Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members on Wednesday. This action follows their arrest for staging a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.

The extension was granted by Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta. The accused, who include prominent IYC figures such as Krishna Hari from Bihar and Ajay Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, were reportedly demonstrating inside the summit's exhibition hall.

Jitendra Yadav, arrested in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was also present in the court session. The magistrate ruled on extending his police custody along with other protestors, maintaining the momentum of legal proceedings against these political activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Tour of Seemanchal: Strengthening India's Borders

Amit Shah's Strategic Tour of Seemanchal: Strengthening India's Borders

 India
2
Indian Traders Gain Access to Global Markets with NSE IX Platform

Indian Traders Gain Access to Global Markets with NSE IX Platform

 India
3
Tackling the Tide: Maharashtra's Task Force to Combat Digital Addiction Among Children

Tackling the Tide: Maharashtra's Task Force to Combat Digital Addiction Amon...

 India
4
Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026