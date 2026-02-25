Court Extends Custody of IYC Members After Shirtless Protest
A court has extended the judicial custody of five Indian Youth Congress members arrested for staging a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit. The protestors included national and state secretaries from various states and were detained following the demonstration inside the exhibition hall.
In a significant move, the court extended the judicial custody of five Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members on Wednesday. This action follows their arrest for staging a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.
The extension was granted by Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta. The accused, who include prominent IYC figures such as Krishna Hari from Bihar and Ajay Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, were reportedly demonstrating inside the summit's exhibition hall.
Jitendra Yadav, arrested in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was also present in the court session. The magistrate ruled on extending his police custody along with other protestors, maintaining the momentum of legal proceedings against these political activists.
