Delhi Police Crackdown on Digital Fraud: Three Arrested for Duping Elderly Woman

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have detained three individuals charged with deceiving a 75-year-old woman in a sophisticated digital fraud scheme. The perpetrators, identified as Yogendra Gujjar, Chotu Lal Meena, and Rakesh Meena, were apprehended using technical surveillance methods.

The incident surfaced on December 7 last year when the elderly complainant reported receiving a video call from an impersonator claiming to be a CBI inspector. Exploiting her fears, the fraudsters made the woman believe her son was under criminal investigation, forcing her to transfer Rs 16 lakh over two days.

Police investigations traced the fraudulent financial flow to a syndicate operating from Jaipur and Kotputli in Rajasthan. The operation relied on mule bank accounts sourced locally, subsequently used by international cyber fraudsters in Cambodia. Police recovered cash and mobile phones, and further probes are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)