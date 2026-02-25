Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Red Fort Blast Conspirators

The National Investigation Agency apprehended two more individuals in connection with the Red Fort area blast conspiracy, totaling 11 arrests. The detainees, Zameer Ahmad Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat, allegedly supported the explosion by supplying weapons. Investigations revealed their affiliation with the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:34 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two additional suspects linked to the Red Fort area blast conspiracy, according to officials on Wednesday. This development brings the total number of arrests to 11 in the ongoing investigation.

The accused, Zameer Ahmad Ahangar from Ganderbal and Tufail Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar, have been formally charged with active involvement in the Delhi blast conspiracy. Their role allegedly involved supplying weapons to the primary accused, as revealed by NIA investigations.

Comprehensive investigations by NIA, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, and other agencies, disclosed their status as overground workers of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfit. The NIA continues to unravel the full extent of the conspiracy, emphasizing ongoing coordination among national and regional authorities.

