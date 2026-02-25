Left Menu

FBI Probes LA School District Amid Superintendent's Home Search

The FBI has executed search warrants at the Los Angeles Unified School District's headquarters and the superintendent's home as part of an ongoing investigation. The specifics of the probe remain unclear. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho became head of the district in 2022 and previously led Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Updated: 25-02-2026 23:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal agents descended on Los Angeles Wednesday, executing search warrants at the headquarters of the sprawling Los Angeles Unified School District and the home of its superintendent, Alberto Carvalho. The warrants are part of an undisclosed investigation, and officials have provided few details about the nature of the probe.

Carvalho, who took the helm of the nation's second-largest school district in February 2022, has previously been praised for his leadership of Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida, where he improved graduation rates and academic performance. Despite the ongoing investigation, Carvalho has not yet commented on the situation.

News footage captured FBI agents stationed outside Carvalho's modest residence in San Pedro, around 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. However, no agents were visibly present outside the district's headquarters, which serves over 500,000 students across more than two dozen cities.

