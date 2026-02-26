French Government Survives No-Confidence Motion Over Energy Law

The French government managed to withstand a critical no-confidence motion in parliament on Wednesday, sparked by its controversial decision to enforce a new energy law via decree. The opposition, led by the far-right National Rally (RN) party, garnered 140 supporters in the assembly, falling short of the 289 required votes.

The anticipation now turns to a second no-confidence motion, spearheaded by the leftist France Unbowed (LFI). Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's coalition, currently devoid of a parliamentary majority, faces potential instability as it navigates these political challenges.

Previously, Lecornu's administration has successfully deflected two no-confidence challenges earlier this year, as it struggled to negotiate a delayed budget through the legislative process in the National Assembly.