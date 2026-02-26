Controversial Visit: Tommy Robinson Meets U.S. State Department

British anti-Islam figure Tommy Robinson made waves with his visit to the U.S. State Department on Wednesday, where he met with at least one official, according to social media posts from both Robinson and a department official.

Robinson, recognized as a polarizing figure in the UK, described his visit in an X post: 'In America making alliances & friendships, today I had the privilege of an invite to the @StateDept.' His meeting with Joe Rittenhouse, a senior advisor in the Consular Affairs bureau, marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate regarding freedom of speech, a topic fiercely discussed during the Trump administration.

The U.S. State Department's recent human rights report criticized the UK's stance on free speech, suggesting restrictions on expression. This meeting adds momentum to the discourse on perceived limitations imposed by European legislation, an issue championed by Robinson, who further gained notoriety through the English Defence League.

(With inputs from agencies.)