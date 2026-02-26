Left Menu

Controversial Visit: Tommy Robinson Meets U.S. State Department

British anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson visited the U.S. State Department, meeting with a senior official. This visit highlights the Trump administration's support for 'free speech' in Europe. Robinson has been a prominent figure among British nationalists, advocating against migration and organizing large rallies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 04:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 04:12 IST
British anti-Islam figure Tommy Robinson made waves with his visit to the U.S. State Department on Wednesday, where he met with at least one official, according to social media posts from both Robinson and a department official.

Robinson, recognized as a polarizing figure in the UK, described his visit in an X post: 'In America making alliances & friendships, today I had the privilege of an invite to the @StateDept.' His meeting with Joe Rittenhouse, a senior advisor in the Consular Affairs bureau, marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate regarding freedom of speech, a topic fiercely discussed during the Trump administration.

The U.S. State Department's recent human rights report criticized the UK's stance on free speech, suggesting restrictions on expression. This meeting adds momentum to the discourse on perceived limitations imposed by European legislation, an issue championed by Robinson, who further gained notoriety through the English Defence League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

