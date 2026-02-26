Left Menu

FBI's Covert Probe Unveils Controversial Tactics: Patel's Phone Records Seized

The FBI secretly subpoenaed phone records of Kash Patel and Susie Wiles, key figures in a federal investigation into Donald Trump. The records were part of an inquiry led by Special Counsel Jack Smith into allegations of corruption and classified document mishandling. The probe faced criticism for perceived overreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 05:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 05:38 IST
FBI's Covert Probe Unveils Controversial Tactics: Patel's Phone Records Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, the FBI secured phone records of Kash Patel and Susie Wiles, pivotal figures in a high-profile investigation involving former President Donald Trump. This revelation, first reported by Reuters, highlights the controversial tactics employed during the Biden administration's probe.

Special Counsel Jack Smith spearheaded efforts to determine whether Trump engaged in corruption by retaining classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Patel and Wiles, both close Trump allies, had their recorded phone calls seized without their knowledge, drawing fierce criticism from the GOP over potential governmental overreach.

While the FBI maintains its actions adhered to legal protocols, Patel denounced the seizure as a violation of his rights. The investigation, marred by secrecy, saw the dismissal of ten FBI staff. With uncertainties still looming, the investigation underscores the tensions between transparency and national security.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Eases Restrictions on Venezuelan Oil Sales to Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis

U.S. Eases Restrictions on Venezuelan Oil Sales to Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis

 Global
2
Hilary Knight Calls Out Trump's Joke, Celebrates Women's Olympic Hockey Success

Hilary Knight Calls Out Trump's Joke, Celebrates Women's Olympic Hockey Succ...

 Global
3
AI Fears Shake Financial Markets: Is the Panic Justified?

AI Fears Shake Financial Markets: Is the Panic Justified?

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Set in Geneva Amid Missile Threats

Tensions Rise: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Set in Geneva Amid Missile Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026