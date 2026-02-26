FBI's Covert Probe Unveils Controversial Tactics: Patel's Phone Records Seized

In an unprecedented move, the FBI secured phone records of Kash Patel and Susie Wiles, pivotal figures in a high-profile investigation involving former President Donald Trump. This revelation, first reported by Reuters, highlights the controversial tactics employed during the Biden administration's probe.

Special Counsel Jack Smith spearheaded efforts to determine whether Trump engaged in corruption by retaining classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Patel and Wiles, both close Trump allies, had their recorded phone calls seized without their knowledge, drawing fierce criticism from the GOP over potential governmental overreach.

While the FBI maintains its actions adhered to legal protocols, Patel denounced the seizure as a violation of his rights. The investigation, marred by secrecy, saw the dismissal of ten FBI staff. With uncertainties still looming, the investigation underscores the tensions between transparency and national security.