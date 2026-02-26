Reckless Pursuit: ICE Car Chase Sparks Multi-Vehicle Collision in Newark

A high-stakes car chase involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents resulted in a serious multi-vehicle accident in Newark, New Jersey. City officials, including Mayor Ras Baraka, have criticized the federal agency for what they describe as reckless behavior.

According to Mayor Baraka, the incident began when ICE agents attempted to stop a van. The driver fled, prompting a pursuit that ended in a collision involving several vehicles, including one carrying three children. The van driver was injured and hospitalized, but details regarding the driver's condition and the reasons for the pursuit remain unclear.

In a statement shared on social media, Mayor Baraka condemned the ICE agents' decision to engage in a high-speed chase, emphasizing that New Jersey law prohibits such actions unless a suspect poses an immediate danger. He called for federal agencies to respect local guidelines, particularly in densely populated areas and adverse weather conditions.