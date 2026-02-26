Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Between India and Pakistan Over Afghan Airstrikes

The Foreign Office dismissed India's condemnation of Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan. India criticized the strikes during Ramadan, emphasizing civilian casualties, while Pakistan justified them as retaliation against militant hideouts. Relations remain strained, with accusations of terrorism support on both sides.

Updated: 26-02-2026 22:58 IST
The Foreign Office has outrightly rejected remarks made by India condemning Pakistani military airstrikes in Afghanistan that resulted in civilian casualties. On Sunday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the strikes as an attempt by Pakistan to deflect from its internal challenges, reiterating India's support for Afghanistan's sovereignty.

India's condemnation came in response to the airstrikes that reportedly led to civilian casualties, including women and children, during Ramadan. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi addressed this criticism, stating that the strikes targeted at least seven militant hideouts following recent attacks in Pakistan.

Andrabi alleged India's involvement in supporting terrorism against Pakistan, albeit without evidence, while asserting that the military actions were aligned with self-defense to prevent imminent attacks. No structured dialogue is ongoing with the Afghan Taliban.

