Triumph at Sea: Antoine Magre's Palanad 4 Wins Caribbean 600 in Grueling Display

Antoine Magre's yacht, Palanad 4, emerged victorious in the IRC Zero category at the Caribbean 600 race, showcasing unparalleled tactical prowess and speed. The vessel completed the challenging course in two days, 10 hours and 32 minutes, earning the best corrected time after a demanding series of events.

The race, known for its intense competition, saw James Neville's British Carkeek 45 Ino Noir finishing second. Neville's tactical decisions on the final leg were daring but narrowly missed defeating Palanad 4. Niklas Zennstrom's Swedish yacht, Ran, completed the podium in a race that remained fiercely contested.

Palanad 4's triumph is a tribute to the late uncle of skipper Antoine Magre, who dedicated the win to his father and uncle. The race challenged competitors with unexpected south-easterly trades and a high-stakes battle, further compounded by early technical difficulties for Palanad 4.

