Trump's $400 Million White House Makeover: Ballroom Battle

A U.S. judge ruled against halting Trump's $400 million White House ballroom project, despite preservationists' objections. The National Trust for Historic Preservation argued it lacked proper approvals. Trump calls it a symbol of American greatness, as demolition proceeds and legal challenges continue.

A U.S. judge on Thursday declined to halt the construction of a $400 million White House ballroom planned by President Donald Trump. The decision came after the National Trust for Historic Preservation's legal efforts failed to meet the necessary criteria for a preliminary injunction against the project.

The National Trust had sued, claiming the project skipped required congressional authorizations and legal reviews. Judge Richard Leon suggested the group could amend its lawsuit to challenge Trump's use of authority in bypassing these regulations. Trump celebrated the decision on his Truth Social platform.

Trump's administration argues the project is in line with presidential renovation practices, while critics accuse him of overstepping his powers. The ballroom, part of Trump's extensive refurbishments to the White House, has been controversial due to its swift progress and focus on using private funds over taxpayer money.

