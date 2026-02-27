Mistaken Identity Leads to Mob Violence in Odisha Village

Two officials tasked with revising electoral rolls in West Bengal were assaulted in an Odisha village after being mistaken for members of a child-lifting gang, according to police reports on Friday.

The incident occurred when the officials, intended to visit Nayagram in West Bengal, accidentally entered a village in Balasore district, Odisha. This confusion was due to the chauffeur's incorrect navigation.

Responding to the situation, local police officers faced resistance before rescuing the officials. Balasore's ASP Niranjan Behera revealed that 72 individuals have been arrested, and further investigations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the incident.