Sword Seizure in Jalna: Cloth Shop Owner Arrested
Police in Maharashtra's Jalna city have seized 21 swords from a local cloth shop. The shop owner, Manish Nilhani, was arrested following a tip-off. Authorities are investigating the origins and intended use of the swords.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:00 IST
In a surprising turn of events in Jalna, Maharashtra, local police have confiscated 21 swords, both small and large, from a cloth shop in the city's Mahavir Chowk area.
The operation, which took place around midnight, was initiated after authorities received a tip-off, revealing the illegal stock of weapons.
The shop owner, identified as Manish Nilhani, a 43-year-old resident of Ajanta Nagar, has been arrested as investigations continue to uncover the source and purpose of the weapons.
