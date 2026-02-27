Sword Seizure in Jalna: Cloth Shop Owner Arrested

In a surprising turn of events in Jalna, Maharashtra, local police have confiscated 21 swords, both small and large, from a cloth shop in the city's Mahavir Chowk area.

The operation, which took place around midnight, was initiated after authorities received a tip-off, revealing the illegal stock of weapons.

The shop owner, identified as Manish Nilhani, a 43-year-old resident of Ajanta Nagar, has been arrested as investigations continue to uncover the source and purpose of the weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)