Shock in East Godavari: Honour Killing Claims Newlywed's Life

In East Godavari district, a newly married man named Surya Prakash was killed in a suspected honour killing. The attackers, his wife's brothers, allegedly targeted him due to their disapproval of the marriage. Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajamahendravaram | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In East Godavari district's Dwarapudi village, a suspected honour killing has left a newlywed dead. Surya Prakash, the victim, was attacked by his wife's brothers with stones on Thursday night, in a tragic post-nuptial incident.

According to Rajamahendravaram East Zone's Deputy Superintendent of Police, B Vidhya, the attack occurred after the couple had married earlier that day. Neither family was aware of the wedding until post-ceremony photos emerged.

The local police have launched a manhunt for the accused siblings, as the case has been filed under BNS Section 103 (1). Special teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the culprits.

