Shock in East Godavari: Honour Killing Claims Newlywed's Life

In East Godavari district's Dwarapudi village, a suspected honour killing has left a newlywed dead. Surya Prakash, the victim, was attacked by his wife's brothers with stones on Thursday night, in a tragic post-nuptial incident.

According to Rajamahendravaram East Zone's Deputy Superintendent of Police, B Vidhya, the attack occurred after the couple had married earlier that day. Neither family was aware of the wedding until post-ceremony photos emerged.

The local police have launched a manhunt for the accused siblings, as the case has been filed under BNS Section 103 (1). Special teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the culprits.