Left Menu

Delhi Court Clears Kejriwal in Controversial Liquor Case

The Delhi court exonerated former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others from allegations in the liquor policy case. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to present credible evidence or establish a prima facie suspicion, deeming the case legally unsustainable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:40 IST
Delhi Court Clears Kejriwal in Controversial Liquor Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive ruling, the Delhi court discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others from the contentious liquor policy case on Friday. The court criticized the prosecution for lacking substantial evidence and failing to establish even a prima facie suspicion.

The Central Bureau of Investigation's case against the accused could not withstand judicial scrutiny, with the court declaring the case legally unfit to proceed. Observations highlighted that the liquor policy was formulated through a consultative process, adhering to legal procedures.

The court found no violation of policy restrictions or grounds for criminal liability, dismissing the prosecution's theory as conjecture. Efforts to link allegations to the Goa assembly elections were seen as speculative and unsupported by credible evidence.

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026