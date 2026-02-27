Delhi Court Clears Kejriwal in Controversial Liquor Case

In a decisive ruling, the Delhi court discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others from the contentious liquor policy case on Friday. The court criticized the prosecution for lacking substantial evidence and failing to establish even a prima facie suspicion.

The Central Bureau of Investigation's case against the accused could not withstand judicial scrutiny, with the court declaring the case legally unfit to proceed. Observations highlighted that the liquor policy was formulated through a consultative process, adhering to legal procedures.

The court found no violation of policy restrictions or grounds for criminal liability, dismissing the prosecution's theory as conjecture. Efforts to link allegations to the Goa assembly elections were seen as speculative and unsupported by credible evidence.