Gehlot Demands Urgent Action on Silicosis Crisis in Rajasthan
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP-led state for neglecting silicosis patients, urging immediate relief efforts. He highlighted past Congress initiatives and criticized the current government for halting support. Gehlot demands the revival of assistance programs and stricter industry regulations to protect workers.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced strong criticism against the BJP-led state government, accusing it of neglecting patients suffering from silicosis.
Gehlot emphasized the severe impact of the life-threatening disease on thousands of poor mine and construction workers across Rajasthan, calling for immediate action to reinstate financial and medical support initiatives that were first implemented under the previous Congress administration.
Highlighting the past efforts, Gehlot outlined measures such as financial aid and health benefits introduced during his tenure. He urged the government to reinstate these measures, issue pending silicosis cards, and enhance industry regulations to ensure worker protection.
