US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

President Donald Trump's administration targeted more universities on Thursday over issues like race and diversity in admissions and pro-Palestinian protests, marking the federal government's latest crackdown against U.S. schools.

The Department of ‌Justice alleged admissions practices at Duke University School of Law were biased in favor of Black and Hispanic applicants, citing findings of a federal probe. The DOJ alleged the law school "emphasized racial diversity in admissions" and that "a Black or Hispanic applicant has a substantially higher likelihood of admission ‌to Duke Law than a white or Asian applicant with the same academic credentials."

The DOJ said it sought a voluntary resolution ‌agreement. "Duke is committed to complying with the law and will continue to do so in a manner that is consistent with our academic mission," the university said, adding it was reviewing a DOJ letter. The DOJ alleged the same this year about admissions practices in medical schools at the University of California and Yale. The schools ⁠said their ​practices were rooted in merit. Trump, ⁠who casts diversity goals as anti-merit and discriminatory against white people and men, has signed orders to dismantle them. Rights advocates say diversity practices address historic inequities for ⁠marginalized groups.

The Supreme Court rejected affirmative action at colleges in 2023 when it struck down race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North ​Carolina. Separately, the Education Department said it was probing California's San Jose State University and San Francisco State University over pro-Palestinian protests.

The ⁠department said it received complaints about the universities that alleged failure to respond to antisemitism accusations on campuses. It noted reports of hostility towards Jewish students, displays of "antisemitic graffiti" ⁠and pro-Palestinian ​protests that it said disrupted classes. Both universities have condemned all forms of discrimination, including antisemitism and Islamophobia. Trump's administration alleges pro-Palestinian protesters are antisemitic and support extremists. Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the government wrongly labels criticism of Israel's assault on Gaza and its occupation ⁠of Palestinian territories as antisemitism and advocacy for Palestinian rights as support for extremism. Trump has targeted universities with probes and funding suspension threats ⁠over pro-Palestinian protests, diversity initiatives, transgender ⁠policies and climate programs, leading to free speech, due process and academic freedom concerns.

On Monday, Education Secretary Linda McMahon called on universities to commit to reforms by the end of 2026. The National Education ‌Association, the largest ‌U.S. teachers' union, urged universities to reject her call.