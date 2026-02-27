Dr Jitendra Singh Encourages Ladakh Youth at SERU Meet

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, hosted a delegation of students from Ladakh at his residence for a special luncheon interaction, praising their aspirational spirit and urging them to seize emerging national opportunities.

The interaction centred on youth empowerment, national integration and the expanding possibilities available to students from remote regions in a digitally connected India.

Exposure Builds Confidence

Engaging warmly with the students, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the transformative role of exposure and cultural exchange in shaping young minds.

Recalling earlier exchange initiatives involving youth from the North-East, he said such programmes helped remove hesitation and instilled confidence among students from geographically distant regions.

He shared an example where festivals such as Lohri, Bihu, Makar Sankranti and Pongal were celebrated together, reinforcing the idea that while traditions vary, the spirit of celebration and unity remains common across India.

Technology Ends the ‘Small Places’ Mindset

The Minister emphasised that in today’s era, technology has effectively erased geographical barriers.

“There are no small places anymore,” he said, noting that with digital access and improved infrastructure, students can now prepare for Civil Services and competitive careers from anywhere in the country.

He encouraged the youth to first understand their strengths and inner potential before choosing career paths, stressing that clarity of self is the foundation of success.

Opportunities Under a Changing India

Referring to governance initiatives over the past decade, Dr. Jitendra Singh said multiple schemes have opened new avenues for youth in science, education and public service.

He assured the students that government support is available to those who are determined and willing to work hard.

Speaking about Ladakh’s transformation, he cited the establishment of new colleges, expansion of higher education institutions and increased access to engineering, medical and civil services opportunities.

He also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to Ladakh, including during extreme winter conditions, as a reflection of commitment to the region’s development.

SERU Programme Strengthens National Integration

The students were delegates under the Student Experience in Regional Understanding (SERU) programme, aimed at promoting cultural understanding and academic exposure through inter-state exchanges.

A student recalled that similar initiatives in the early 1990s saw students from Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi visit Ladakh, though the programme later experienced interruptions before being revived in a structured manner.

Last year, 20 students from various Ladakh districts participated, visiting educational institutions and interacting with academic leaders across India. This year, participation has expanded to 30 students, including representatives from Kargil, Nubra and Changthang.

Students described the experience as enriching and confidence-building, saying exposure to diverse academic and cultural settings broadened their aspirations and strengthened their sense of belonging to the nation.

The interaction concluded with the Minister reiterating that India’s youth, regardless of geography, hold the key to shaping the country’s future trajectory.