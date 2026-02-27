Protocol Breaches Raise Concerns Among Gujarat MLAs
The Gujarat government addressed three protocol violation complaints concerning MLAs over the past year. These complaints, related to events where MLAs were not properly acknowledged or consulted, prompted directives from the General Administration Department to ensure adherence to protocol in government programs.
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat government revealed it received three complaints regarding breaches of protocol concerning Members of the Legislative Assembly over the one-year period ending December last year. The state protocol minister, Jitu Vaghani, disclosed this in response to a query by Congress MLA Amit Chavda in the legislative assembly.
The grievances, logged in a data report presented in the assembly, detailed failures in acknowledging MLAs during government events. One complaint was highlighted by Congress MLA Tushar Chaudhary about the exclusion of his name from a program's invitation and plaque, resulting in rectifications following his protest.
These instances of protocol lapses have led to formal communications by the General Administration Department instructing district collectors to comply strictly with established government protocols for recognizing public representatives at such events.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- protocol
- MLA
- government
- complaints
- congress
- assembly
- administration
- district
- events
ALSO READ
Trinamool Congress Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates
CPI(M) Challenges TMC and BJP in Upcoming Assembly Elections
Modi Criticizes Congress Over Shirtless Protest at AI Summit
Congress always takes refuge in Mahatma Gandhi to hide its failures, but tries to give credit to one family for anything good: PM Modi.
Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapabilities in front of foreign guests: PM Modi.