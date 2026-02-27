Protocol Breaches Raise Concerns Among Gujarat MLAs

The Gujarat government revealed it received three complaints regarding breaches of protocol concerning Members of the Legislative Assembly over the one-year period ending December last year. The state protocol minister, Jitu Vaghani, disclosed this in response to a query by Congress MLA Amit Chavda in the legislative assembly.

The grievances, logged in a data report presented in the assembly, detailed failures in acknowledging MLAs during government events. One complaint was highlighted by Congress MLA Tushar Chaudhary about the exclusion of his name from a program's invitation and plaque, resulting in rectifications following his protest.

These instances of protocol lapses have led to formal communications by the General Administration Department instructing district collectors to comply strictly with established government protocols for recognizing public representatives at such events.